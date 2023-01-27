Miranda Lambert celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with shirtless pictures of husband: 'Y’all are welcome'

Miranda Lambert is showing fans why she is so happily married.

On her four-year wedding anniversary with Brendan McLoughlin, Lambert shared a series of photos on her Instagram account Thursday showcasing their love.

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin Happy anniversary babe! You are the best," she captioned the oceanside snaps, before adding "(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics)."

In the first picture, McLoughlin could be seen planting a kiss on Lambert's cheek, and in the second picture, the two are all smiles as they stand next to each other. The country music star donned hot pink shorts with a white button-up, which she tied up in the front, while McLoughlin wore a white tank top with flamingos on it for the photos.

In the last two pics, McLoughlin is seen shirtless. The comments section were full of both fans and other country music stars wishing the couple a happy anniversary, and thanking Lambert for posting the two shirtless photos.

Actress Michelle Monaghan wrote, "Adore you two! Love your love" with heart emojis, adding "Happy Anni ya rascals!!"

Country singer Randy Houser commented, "Happy Anniversary you two! Love y’all."

Lambert and McLoughlin started dating in November 2018 after meeting on the set of "Good Morning America," when Lambert was there to perform. The two were only together for a few months when they got married in January 2019 in a private ceremony, announcing their nuptials to the public on Valentine's Day of that year.

"I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up," Lambert told People at the time. "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce . . . I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Marrying McLoughlin not only made Lambert a wife, but also a stepmother, as he has a son from a previous relationship. The singer jumped right into being a stepmother, telling "Extra" in June 2019, "my stepson is amazing."

Lambert was previously married to country music superstar Blake Shelton. The former couple began dating in 2006, eventually tying the knot in May 2011. After four years of marriage, the couple officially announced their split in 2015.

Following her split from Shelton, Lambert started a relationship with Anderson East, but they broke up in April 2018 after dating for two years.