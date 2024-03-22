Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Matthew Modine to officiate her wedding with Jake Bongiovi

Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, and Millie Bobby Brown have yet to announce when they plan to marry

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown marries fiance Jake Bongiovi, it will be her "Papa" officiating the wedding.

Brown's co-star Matthew Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix sci-fi series and is known as "Papa" to Brown's character Eleven, has said he has already written the vows for the couple.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it would be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea," Modine told U.S. entertainment show Access Hollywood on Thursday.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ STAR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND JON BON JOVI'S SON APPEAR TO BE ENGAGED, AND FANS AREN’T HAPPY

millie bobby brown jake bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seen at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, on March 13, 2022. The engaged couple recently revealed that Brown's "Stranger Things" co-star Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner, will be officiating their wedding.  (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

"So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife."

Modine, most recently seen in Oscar-winning film "Oppenheimer", said he had officiated a wedding once before.

OPPENHEIMER CRITIC SAYS MOVIE'S AWARDS SEASON SUCCESS MARKS ‘TROUBLING’ RETURN TO ‘MACHO’ DAD MOVIES

"It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony," he said.

Brown, 20, and 21-year-old Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, announced their engagement on Instagram last year.

They have not publicly said when they plan to marry.

Trending