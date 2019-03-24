Miley Cyrus marks National Puppy Day with another nude photo – this time with a dog

Saturday was National Puppy Day, so singer Miley Cyrus marked the occasion in a way unlikely to surprise those who follow her career: She posted a photo of herself naked with a dog.

Actually, Cyrus isn’t totally naked: She’s wearing a yellow floppy hat and a pair of bright green boots that rise above her knees.

“Happy national puppy day you filthy animals,” Cyrus captioned the photo.

The post on Cyrus’ Instagram account appears to have been taken the same day as a previous nude photo that Cyrus posted March 18, because she seems to be at the same location, on the same beach chair and wearing the same hat.

Meanwhile, Cyrus was seen with another pooch Friday night at a bar in West Hollywood.

These days Cyrus is said to be working on new music, possibly with rapper Drake, according to a recent E! News report.