Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth due in court to finalize divorce: report

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be headed to court soon.

In August, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus. After their highly publicized split, the two have gone on to date other people — and now they may be facing each other in front of a judge.

MADDISON BROWN: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LIAM HEMSWORTH'S REPORTED NEW ROMANCE

In documents obtained by RadarOnline, California court records show that the former couple may have to face off at a status conference at a Los Angeles courthouse in 2020.

According to the notice, which was signed on Dec. 3 and sent to Hemsworth’s attorney by the LA superior court, the couple’s divorce case is “not complete” — according to E! Online.

The notice notes that Hemsworth must have the appropriate documents delivered to Cyrus and paperwork regarding the aforementioned documents must be filed shall he continue with the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the status conference — a pre-trial meeting between attorneys and a court judge — is set for Jan. 21, Hemsworth can avoid the court date if he files the paperwork or a request for dismissal.

If Hemsworth fails to do either, he could be fined. It was also noted that the court can dismiss the case for delay in prosecution if Hemsworth fails to “take the appropriate steps in [his] case.”