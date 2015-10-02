Miley Cyrus calls out Leonardo DiCaprio, says Kanye West Is 'old'

Miley Cyrus doesn't care who she talks candidly about, even if it means calling out an A-lister like Leonardo DiCaprio!

The "Wrecking Ball" singer sat down with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Thursday, where she recalled the time she was sitting near Leo at the "Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special" back in February.

"I was 20 feet, 15 feet from Leonardo DiCaprio, sitting there with his mom," Miley recounted. "He was hitting a vape pen. But it wasn’t him that was making me kinda nervous -- I was feeling this emotion because there’s an etiquacy [sic] of, when we're there, that you pass that s**t Leo! And he never did, so that was weird to me."

No word on what was in Leo’s alleged vape pen, but from Miley’s perspective "The Wolf of Wall Street" star could use a refresher on common "puff, puff, pass" courtesy!

But it wasn't just Leo who Miley took a few swings at. The "Bangerz" singer also made sure to call out how much younger she is than many other stars.

"I was the only chick [and] the only one that wasn’t old," Miley said of her presence at the SNL special and ensuing afterparty. "Besides Kanye but I mean even Kanye’s kinda old compared to me!"

Although, she quickly realized it might not be the best idea to mock the rapper, telling Jimmy, "But he's about to be our future president so I shouldn't say too much."

At the MTV VMAs in August -- which Miley hosted -- Kanye announced his desire to run for president in 2020. Check out the rapper's speech below and hear how he decided to throw his hat in the ring.