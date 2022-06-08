Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Mike Tindall claims the Royal children had a ‘real sugar high’ during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Mike Tindall is married to Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Mike Tindall is shedding some insight on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, recently appeared on "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast, where he shared that the Royal children had a "real sugar high" during the last event of Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee on Sunday.

Tindall shared a first-hand account of the celebrations to the host Alex Payne and touched on Prince Louis’ viral moment during the pageant. 

(Rear L-R) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall and (front row L-R) Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Pageant. Tindall shared that the children had a "real sugar high" during the celebration.

(Rear L-R) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall and (front row L-R) Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Pageant. Tindall shared that the children had a "real sugar high" during the celebration. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," Tindall shared. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

"Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high," he added.

Prince Louis, 4, quickly stole the show during the pageant ceremony when he was seen making funny faces at his mom, Kate Middleton. 

Prince Louis quickly stole the show with his funny faces during the Platinum Jubilee pageant.

Prince Louis quickly stole the show with his funny faces during the Platinum Jubilee pageant. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Throughout the event, the young prince was seen bouncing from his mom’s lap to his father’s, Prince William and even his grandfather’s, Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter, Lena Tindall, caused quite a stir when she handed sweet treats to Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Louis was seen reaching for some of his own during the festivities. 

Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte open their Fortnum &amp; Mason gift bags as they attend the Platinum Pageant.

Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte open their Fortnum &amp; Mason gift bags as they attend the Platinum Pageant. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Tindall shared that the highlight of the four-day celebrations for him was the lunch that followed the Trooping the Colour ceremony. 

Tindall took to Instagram during the events to poke fun at his wife’s hats that she wore each day. 

Mike Tindall attended the Platinum Pageant in honor of Queen Elizabeth on Sunday.

Mike Tindall attended the Platinum Pageant in honor of Queen Elizabeth on Sunday. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Who knew that wearing your Mrs.' hats would actually be a thing?" Tindall said.

Mike and Zara married in 2011, shortly after Middleton and William’s royal wedding. They share three children: Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

