'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss graduates from drug court program, gets burglary case dismissed

" Mighty Ducks " star Shaun Weiss is making strides in his recovery.

The former actor graduated from a drug court program this week in California, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office announced.

The graduation also means Weiss's burglary case in the county has been dismissed. He was arrested in Marysville, Calif., last January for breaking into a person's garage and gaining entry into their car.

The accomplishment follows a turbulent period for Weiss, who in recent years has faced a number of hurdles amid a struggle with addiction . He first entered into the Yuba County Drug Court program on March 3, 2020.

'MIGHTY DUCKS' STAR SHAUN WEISS SOBER FOR OVER 200 DAYS, SHOWS OFF TRANSFORMATION WITH NEW TEETH

The Yuba County DA's Office praised him for his recovery in statements shared to agency's Facebook account.

"Shaun demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment," the agency wrote in a statement.

"Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs. He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit 'The Mighty Ducks,'" the statement continues.

Photos that were released of the actor last fall showed a much happier and healthier Weiss. In honor of reaching his 200 days of sobriety in September, a close friend named Drew Gallagher shared a photo of Weiss, then 42, looking virtually unrecognizable as compared to his mug shot stemming from an arrest in January. He showed off his brand new set of teeth in the pic.

'MIGHTY DUCKS' STAR SHAUN WEISS APPEARS HEALTHIER IN NEW PIC, PAL SAYS HE'S 'THRIVING' IN REHAB

"Weiss is thriving. His face and mouth feels like 'tenderized meat' as he recovers from each oral surgery, but he is feeling blessed to be getting a new set of permanent teeth. His progress has been smooth and steady and he is well over 225 days sober. More pics and video soon," Gallagher wrote on Facebook.

Gallagher created a GoFundMe page in early 2020 to help save Weiss's life. The friend claimed the actor had turned to drugs and suffered from depression following the loss of his parents.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The GoFundMe page raised over $13,000 and Gallagher confirmed in September that the money would be spent on "his sober-living as well as buy some groceries."

Weiss's burglary incident followed two other arrests in 2018. One was for public intoxication and the other for shoplifting .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weiss is best known as the goalie Greg Goldberg in the "Mighty Ducks" franchise.