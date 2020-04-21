'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss appears healthier in new pic, pal says he's 'thriving' in rehab

"Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss is on the path to recovery, a friend of his has revealed.

The 41-year-old actor, best known for his role as Goldberg in the "Mighty Ducks" franchise, was spotted in a recent photo posted by his friend, Drew Gallagher, on Facebook. In the snap, Weiss appears healthy and relaxed following a battle with drugs and a series of arrests.

"SHAUN WEISS UPDATE: Shaun is in a great new facility and is thriving! THATS the most important thing," Gallagher captioned a selfie of himself and Shaun in what appears to be a restaurant on March 26.

Weiss smiles and appears to be in good health following a previous mugshot of the actor that left fans concerned for his well-being.

Fans were happy to receive Gallagher's update on Weiss, noting in the comments that he looked "well" and rooted for him to "keep up the good work."

It was reported in March that Weiss would be released from a jail in Yuba County, Calif. to head to a rehab facility in Orange County. His treatment reportedly involves the star undergoing a one-week detox followed by 90 days in a treatment facility.

After that, reports said he would remain in an intensive outpatient-partial aftercare sober-house program before being transferred to a sober-living home.

The 41-year-old was arrested in Marysville, Calif. in January for breaking into a person's garage and gaining entry into their car.

The incident followed two other arrests that happened in 2018. One was for public intoxication and the other for shoplifting.

