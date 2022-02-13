Mickey Guyton's powerful national anthem performance praised by country music stars: 'Smashed it'

Mickey Guyton's stunning rendition of the national anthem has her fellow country music stars in awe.

Guyton, donning a long-sleeved blue dress, wowed with her performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. The stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams, who is facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song "Black Like Me."

"Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years. Smashed it, Mickey. @MickeyGuyton #SuperBowl," Brothers Osbourne wrote.

"Wow @MickeyGuyton," Maren Morris said.

"Well done @MickeyGuyton !! Showing us all how it’s done. @SamPalladio and I couldn’t keep it together!" Cassadee Pope wrote.

Pope then followed up with: "Was getting annoyed that more country artists weren’t publicly showing support for our girl… then I saw this. Moving on." The star's tweet was a response to Halle Berry writing, "Mickey Guyton. That’s the tweet. #SuperBowl."

In addition to Guyton, Jhené Aiko stunned with her performance of "America the Beautiful."

The six-time Grammy nominee earned praise as well.

"Loved this!" Yvette Nicole Brown wrote.

"WELP @halleberry, @MickeyGuyton and @JheneAiko have already won the #SuperBowl - so come on #HalfTimeShow!" Nick Cannon tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report