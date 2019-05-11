Mick Jagger enjoys day out with daughters one month after heart surgery

Mick Jagger is recuperating after heart surgery, and what better to spend the day than with two of his children?

The Rolling Stones frontman is just one month post-op and looked relaxed as posed with his purple-haired daughter, Georgia, 27.

The 75-year-old donned jeans and a long-sleeve shirt as he smiled for the camera in a beautifully landscaped backyard.

MICK JAGGER POSTS FIRST PHOTO AFTER REPORTED HEART SURGERY

Georgia's half-sister Jade posted the photo on social media. She wrote: “Friday is family day #lunchtime with sister and dada @georgiamayjagger and @mickjagger in the sunshine loving the aubergine locks @bleachlondon and breakfast soup and the picnic bag @miumiu”

Georgia's purple locks complemented her striped pants and white shirt.

The rocker underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April and was forced to cancel some of his upcoming shows in North America.

After the procedure, Jagger thanked the unnamed hospital, the staff, and his fans for all their love and support. He tweeted at the time: “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

The band's spokesperson, Fran Curtis, added at the time that the Brit was "doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."