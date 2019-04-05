Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger resting after successful heart surgery: report

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was reportedly resting Thursday after earlier undergoing surgery in New York City to replace a valve in his heart.

The 75-year-old “Satisfaction” singer was in great health and could be released from the hospital within the week, Billboard reported, citing sources.

Jagger underwent a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, sources told Billboard. Doctors also inserted a stent to prop open at least one of the singer's arteries, the New York Post reported. The minimally invasive procedure allowed Jagger to avoid major surgery.

His recovery time is expected to be four or five days so the artery can heal without any bleeding issues, according to Billboard. The father of eight would then need to rest further before taking the stage again.

The surgery follows an announcement last week that the band was postponing the upcoming U.S./Canada concert dates of their “No Filter” tour. They were expected to make up the shows and asked fans to hold on to their tickets.

Meanwhile, organizers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced Fleetwood Mac will replace the Rolling Stones to close the main stage on May 2, the festival’s 50th anniversary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.