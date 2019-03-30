Rolling Stones postpone North American tour as Mick Jagger receives medical treatment

The Rolling Stones announced Saturday that they are postponing their upcoming tour dates in the U.S. and Canada so lead singer Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band released a statement regarding the postponement on Twitter.

“Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming U.S./Canada tour dates – we apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly,” the statement read.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” a statement read.

No more details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Jagger released a statement to his fans apologizing for “letting you down like this.”

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone,” Jagger tweeted.

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold on to their existing tickets because they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.