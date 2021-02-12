'Buffy' star Michelle Trachtenberg reveals there was a 'rule' Joss Whedon couldn't be alone with her

Michelle Trachtenberg is revealing more information about her time working on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with creator Joss Whedon.

The 35-year-old actress, who played Dawn Summers from 2000 to 2003, claimed on social media Thursday that Whedon was not allowed to be alone with her on set.

"The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again," she alleged.

She didn't go into further detail about why or who enacted the rule. Reps for Whedon didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Trachtenberg previously on Instagram, "Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate."

She was referring to Gellar's statement on Wednesday regarding the toxic workplace and misconduct allegation against the writer/director/producer.

"While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," Gellar, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. "I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently so I will not be making any further statements. At this time, but I stand with all survivors of abuse and I’m proud of them for speaking out."

Gellar played Buffy in the horror series from 1997 to 2003.

On Wednesday, "Buffy" and "Angel" actress Charisma Carpenter spoke out against Whedon, 56, and alleged he behaved unprofessionally on-set.

Carpenter, 50, took to Twitter to share a lengthy note detailing her negative experience with Whedon on "Buffy" and "Angel" with the hashtag "#IStandWithRayFisher" referencing the "Justice League" star who claimed back in June that Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew members was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

"For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatized me to this day," the actress began her two-page note. "Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

The star explained she felt empowered to come out with her story following Fisher’s drama with the film and TV maker, noting that she recognized his pattern of "casually cruel" behavior and fostering of "toxic work environments."