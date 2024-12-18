Michelle Pfeiffer leads ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’: What to know

Now that "Yellowstone" has wrapped up its final episodes, Taylor Sheridan and the crew of the hit Western are shifting their focus to Michelle Pfeiffer's "The Madison."

Christina Voros, executive producer on "Yellowstone," told The Hollywood Reporter the crew has walked away from the main series and is putting its efforts into the new spinoff.

"The team that I’ve been working with has moved from ‘Yellowstone’ into ‘The Madison,’ so I know that new show is happening, and Taylor is excited about writing it," Voros said in December.

MICHELLE PFEIFFER TO STAR IN ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SPINOFF ‘THE MADISON’: ‘EXCITED FOR THIS!’

There were reports season 6 of "Yellowstone," starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, is not off the table.

Below is a look at everything to know about Sheridan's latest series, "The Madison."

‘The Madison’

Pfeiffer is the latest star to join the "Yellowstone" universe.

The 66-year-old actress will lead the hit flagship series' spinoff show "The Madison," which she will also executive produce, Variety reported.

Pfeiffer confirmed the casting news in a post she shared on her Instagram in August.

"This cats out of the bag. Excited for this! #Madison," she captioned her post.

Sheridan will pen "The Madison," which will follow a family of New York City natives who live in the Madison River valley of central Montana, according to the Paramount Network, via Variety.

The network described "The Madison" as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection."

Is ‘The Madison’ a ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff?

Although the upcoming series is considered a "spinoff" of "Yellowstone," Voros told Variety this series is different from the original Western, which starred Kevin Costner.

"It’s such a different story. The common ground is the landscape," she told the outlet in November.

"We are in Montana, but it is seen through a completely different lens. So, it feels like another facet of this cut stone that has been polished. There are parallels in the scope of landscape and a human being’s place in that space, but it’s coming at it from a completely different point of view."

The cast

In August, Paramount announced Pfeiffer would take the lead role in "The Madison."

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan," Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement to Variety at the time.

In August, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Matthew Fox would star alongside Pfeiffer.

Fox will star as Paul, a "self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors."

"Suits" star Patrick J. Adams will also appear in the series.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Adams was asked by TVLine in October about the impressive cast on "The Madison," and the actor said, "Yes — and I have no idea what I’m allowed to say about that show. So, I’m going to say absolutely nothing except 'yes' to what you just said."

Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett will star as Pfeiffer's daughters, Paige and Abigail. Adams will star as Russell McIntosh, Paige's investment-banker husband.

Chapman took to Instagram in August to share the news she had joined "The Madison" and wrote, "I guess dreams really do come true."

Is Matthew McConaughey involved?

According to Variety, "The Madison" is the show that was previously slated as "2024."

It was previously reported that Matthew McConaughey would lead a "Yellowstone" spinoff.

Last fall, it was announced Sheridan's television universe was expanding with two new shows, initially called "2024" and "1944." The spinoffs join "Yellowstone" prequels "1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which is releasing its second season in February 2025, and "1883," starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, which has one season available for streaming.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since reports surfaced that "2024" had become "The Madison," it appears McConaughey's role in Sheridan's television world is on pause.

There have been no reports of him signing on to "The Madison" or any other potential "Yellowstone" spinoff.

‘The Madison’ release date

There is no set release date for "The Madison," but Deadline reported that production was slated for late August in Montana, and a 2025 premiere date is expected.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Based on Pfeiffer's Instagram posts, it appears filming is underway. The actress shared a series of photos in October with the caption, "Landscapes from beautiful Montana."

To ring in the new year, Pfeiffer posted a video that included photos of her with some of her "The Madison" co-stars, as well as shots of the cast filming in Montana.