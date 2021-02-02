'Silence of the Lambs' 'evil' script made Michelle Pfeiffer pass on role, actress says

Despite having a majorly successful career, Michelle Pfeiffer still has her regrets.

Speaking with The New Yorker, Pfeiffer, 62, reflected on her career and spoke on passing up the lead female role as Clarice Starling in the 1991 film, "Silence of the Lambs," which ultimately went to Jodie Foster.

When asked if she had regrets on things she didn’t do, the actress said, "No, but sometimes you just regret that you can’t maybe do both things" — referring to her busy schedule at that time.

"With ‘Bugsy,’ I was also offered ‘Frankie and Johnny,’ and I really wanted to do that," Pfeiffer said. "Then, with "Silence of the Lambs," I was trepidatious."

"There was such evil in that film. The thing I most regret is missing the opportunity to do another film with Jonathan [Demme]," Pfeiffer revealed.

"It was that evil won in the end, that at the end of that film evil ruled out. I was uncomfortable with that ending. I didn’t want to put that out into the world," she continued.

Pfeiffer previously worked with Demme on his 1988 film, "Married to the Mob," alongside Matthew Modine. Demme died in his New York City apartment of complications from cancer. He was 73.

"I’m forever grateful to Jonathan Demme. He had no reason to believe I could do that [role in ‘Married to the Mob’]," Pfeiffer said. "It’s so sad to me that he’s no longer with us."

"Silence of the Lambs" won five Oscars in 1992 with Demme taking home the best director award and Foster landing the best actress in a leading role accolade.