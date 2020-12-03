Michelle Pfeiffer shows off fiery red hairstyle for movie role

Michelle Pfeiffer has a new look -- sort of.

The lauded actress, 62, has been known for her luxurious blonde hair since she burst onto the scene in Hollywood several decades ago.

From "Scarface" to "Batman Returns" to "Hairspray" and beyond, the Oscar nominee has become known for her iconic hairdo, but now, she's sharing a throwback photo, swapping out her signature style for a bold new look.

On Wednesday, Pfeiffer shared a selfie on Instagram featuring fiery red locks and bright red lips to match.

"Becoming Frances Price," she captioned the pic before giving credit to her makeup artist and hairstylist.

Frances Prince is the name of Pfeiffer's character in the film "French Exit."

Based on a novel of the same name, "French Exit" follows Frances, a New York socialite with dwindling funds that moves to Paris with her son, played by Lucas Hedges in the flick.

The star received plenty of praise for her new -- albeit temporary -- look.

"Such a beautiful and lovely person," actor Leslie Jordan commented.

"Beauty in Red," wrote Naomi Campbell.

Selma Blair added: "It’s wildly different. Of course it looks great. And I see a bit of hermione."

Octavia Spencer left a string of flame emojis in the comments, while Diane Keaton dropped a pair of red hearts.

Fans had a lot to say as well.

"Beauuuuuutiful Redhead," wrote one.

"YOU ARE SO PERFECT," added another.

Said a third: "You look so good in red!!!"

Pfeiffer gave fans a glimpse at the new 'do for the flick back in Nov. 2019.

She shared a close-up shot to Instagram, featuring a sliver of her face and some of her red hair.

"I dressed up as [Julianne Moore] this Halloween because I’m such a fan," she joked in the caption.

"French Exit" debuted in October at the New York Film Festival and is set for a theatrical release in February. The role has already garnered acclaim and Oscar buzz for Pfeiffer.