Michelle Pfeiffer celebrates 27 years with David E. Kelley: 'My one and only'

Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating a big milestone.

The three-time Oscar nominee took to Instagram on Friday to wish her husband, writer-producer David E. Kelley, a happy 27th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, the star shared two photos, one from years ago and another more recent picture.

In both snapshots, Pfeiffer, 62, and Kelley, 64, cuddle up while they wear large smiles.

"My one and only for 27 years," she wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary to my love @davidekelleyproductions."

A handful of famous friends wished the couple well in the comments.

"Happy Anniversary," wrote model Naomi Campbell, along with a handful of celebratory emojis.

"Congratulations on your anniversary," wrote actor Leslie Jordan. "The most beautiful and loving couple. Sending you both all my love."

Followed by a red heart emoji, Charlize Theron added: "Awwwww."

The two married in 1993 and share two children, Claudia Rose, 27, and John Henry, 26.

The actress had entered adoption procedures for Claudia before she met Kelley. The couple welcomed son John in 1994.

"When she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," Pfeiffer previously told Good Housekeeping of Claudia, per People magazine. "So we had this child with us right away, and … I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

The actress even said that having a youngster around "took the pressure off" the relationship because they "had something else to focus on."

"It was sort of perfectly timed," she recounted. "I mean, it’s a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn’t always the best way."

Though the two are both Hollywood heavyweights, their careers have only crossed paths a few times.

Peiffer starred in 1996's "To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday" and an episode of "Picket Fences," both written and produced by her hubby, per IMDb.