Michelle Pfeiffer to star in 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison': 'Excited for this!'

Michelle Pfeiffer is the latest star to join the "Yellowstone" universe.

The 66-year-old actress will lead the hit flagship series' spinoff show "The Madison," which she will also executive produce, Variety reported on Thursday.

Pfeiffer confirmed the casting news in a post that she shared on her Instagram page.

"This cats out of the bag," Excited for this! #Madison," the three-time Academy Award nominee wrote alongside a screenshot of the Variety article.

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is set to pen "The Madison," which will follow a family of New York City natives who now live in the Madison River valley of central Montana, according to the Paramount Network, via Variety.

The network described "The Madison" as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection."

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, ‘The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan," Paramount Global co-CEO and the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy said in a statement to Variety.

"The Madison" will mark Pfeiffer's return to TV after starring as Betty Ford in the 2022 Showtime anthology series "The First Lady." The premiere date for "The Madison" has yet to be announced.

Originally titled "2024," "The Madison" is set in the present day and is a sequel to "Yellowstone." The show was first announced in November 2023 when Paramount revealed that the final episodes of "Yellowstone" would not air until November 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last fall.

At the same time, Paramount announced that another spinoff, titled "1944," was also in development. "Yellowstone" has already spawned the successful spinoff shows "1883" and "1923."

"Yellowstone," which debuted in June 2018, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who own the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch which encompasses a massive piece of land in Montana that Duttons have owned for generations.

In June, Costner, 69, who recently released the first chapter of his four-part Western film series "Horizon: An American Saga," announced that he would not be returning for the second half of "Yellowsone's" fifth and final season.

"Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future," Costner said in his post .

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship that we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."