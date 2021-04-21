Michael Moore uses Derek Chauvin verdict to call for end to 'policing as we know it'

Michael Moore celebrated the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial by calling for a complete overhaul of "policing as we know it" in America.

The filmmaker, like many celebrities, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the conclusion of Chauvin’s trial, which resulted in the former Minneapolis police found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin’s bail was immediately revoked and he was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs to await sentencing in custody, which Moore celebrated in his Tweet Tuesday.

"YES!! In handcuffs! Now on to the work!," he wrote. "All of us demand an end to white supremacy and white privilege. How many innocent black and brown ppl are in prison? Free them all! Arrest all police who break the law. Remove all racist cops. End policing as we know it. It doesn’t work."

The filmmakers' thoughts on the matter didn’t conclude there. He also used his Twitter to heap praise on 18-year-old Darnella Frazier, who was responsible for filming the infamous video that went viral and showed America what happened to Floyd and who was responsible.

"Darnella Frazier. Thank you. As a brave 17-year old standing on that curb in Minneapolis, you took out your phone and hit record. You changed the world," Moore wrote. "No film in our time has been more important than yours. Now the rise-up, the fight, moves quickly forward. Thank you, Darnella."

Moore is often outspoken about social issues on his Twitter, including calling for police reform. He reserved most of his thoguhts on the matter for the latest episode of his "RUMBLE" podcast, where he often speaks freely about the hottest social issues of the day.