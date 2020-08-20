Michael Keaton asks Trump to resign: It 'would be very patriotic'

Michael Keaton is calling on President Trump to bid farewell to the White House before the 2020 election.

The actor wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday bashing Trump's presidency and claiming he's simply not fit for the job. He noted that he's "said this before" and is choosing to say it once again in a "calmly" manner.

"I am (and I feel we all should be) over the screaming, ranting etc over trump who is what many call the president. It's crystal clear it was a fluke and unfortunately a terrible mistake. There are moments when I honestly feel sorry for him. OK, maybe not MOMENTS but seconds. It's reached the point where it just pathetic," he wrote.

BILLIE EILISH SLAMS TRUMP AT DNC: HE 'IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY AND EVERYTHING WE CARE ABOUT'

The "Birdman" star then denounced Trump as "lost," "incapable," and "obviously so unfit."

The 68-year-old entertainer then shared the one thing Trump can still do that would be respectable.

"Resign. No harm. No foul. Walk away. Would be very patriotic and I would personally write a note thanking him. I swear I'm not being condescending. It's just the truth," he said.

Keaton concluded that democracy "is honestly and literally in question."

The actor's post received mixed responses in the comments section, with one fan from Scotland saying he can confirm that "the whole world is laughing" at Trump.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS EMCEES SECOND NIGHT OF DNC, HER HOLLYWOOD PEERS AND FANS REACT: 'INTELLIGENT AND HEARTFELT'

"Sorry Batman! The real superhero is coming back in 2020!!!! TRUMP," another responded to the actor.

One person argued that the country "was doing great" before the coronavirus pandemic hit. "He ain't a saint but he isn't a bad president," the follower continued. "You're just offended by mean words he says."

Another sided with Keaton's perspective by calling Trump a "sad, insecure man child."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not about the left or right. It's about what is right. Trump is not right for America," one person added.

Meanwhile, some blasted Keaton for simply being a celebrity who is commenting on politics. "I don't ever understand celebrities trying to push their political beliefs. I don't like Trump either but I don't go around telling people not to. Just cause you famous does (sic) not mean you're smart. No one cares."