Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Michael J. Fox says 'I'm not going to be 80' amid ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at the age of 29

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Family Ties star Meredith Baxter talks working with Michael J. Fox Video

Family Ties star Meredith Baxter talks working with Michael J. Fox

Meredith Baxter recalls working with Michael J. Fox on "Family Ties" and watching his star rise as the show went on. 

Michael J. Fox is candidly speaking out about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. 

Fox, 61, addressed the challenges he faces daily with the incurable disease and said he doesn’t believe he’ll live to be 80 years old.

"My life is set up so ... I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to," Fox said during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

MICHAEL J. FOX REVEALS WIFE'S REACTION TO HIS PARKINSON'S DISEASE DIAGNOSIS

Michael J. Fox red carpet

Michael J. Fox is candidly speaking out about his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.  (Getty Images)

"[Parkinson’s] banging on the door… I'm not going to lie, it's getting hard. It's getting harder. It's getting tougher. Every day it's tougher … that's the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?"

As "The Back to the Future" star suffers from the disease, he reflected on his perspective of mortality.

"You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's … I've been thinking about the mortality of it.… I'm not going to be 80. I'm not going to be 80." 

Michael J. Fox attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Michael J. Fox addressed the challenges he faces daily with the incurable disease and said he doesn’t believe he’ll live to 80 years old. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

MICHAEL J. FOX SAYS HE DOESN'T FEEL SORRY FOR HIMSELF BECAUSE OF PARKINSON'S DISEASE: 'NO REGRETS'

Fox continued to reveal how Parkinson’s has deeply impacted his life after a life-altering surgery.

"I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine … it was benign, but it messed up my walking … then, started to break stuff … broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand," he continued to tell the media outlet.

Fox’s comments come on the heels of his project release of "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie."

In the trailer for his upcoming documentary, Fox takes viewers down memory lane as he previews the "story of me."

"I told Tracy the news. 'In sickness and in health,' I remember her whispering," Fox recalled of wife Tracy Pollan in the two-minute clip.

MICHAEL J. FOX'S WIFE TRACY POLLAN REVEALS KEY TO THEIR 34-YEAR MARRIAGE

Micahel J. Fox and Tracy Pollan on the set of family ties

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan met on the set of "Family Ties" in 1985 when she was cast as his character's love interest.  ( Universal Studios/Getty Images)

The couple met on the set of "Family Ties" in 1985 when Pollan was cast as his character's love interest. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 but didn't publicly reveal his illness until 1998.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the SXSW festival in March, Fox said he doesn’t have time to feel sorry for himself. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pity is a benign form of abuse," he told People. "I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on."

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" releases on Apple TV+ May 12.

Fox News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending