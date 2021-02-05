Michael Douglas remembers Kirk Douglas 1 year after his death: ‘At 103, you picked a good time to check out’

Michael Douglas is remembering his late father, Kirk Douglas, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The "Basic Instinct" star, 76, took to Instagram on Friday to share a touching tribute to his father, who died at the age of 103 last February.

"Can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us," he wrote. "At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart!"

The picture featured the father-son duo posing for the camera in front of a set of balloons, with Michael’s arm around his father’s shoulder.

KIRK DOUGLAS HONORED WITH HISTORIC MARKER AT NEW YORK BIRTHPLACE

The photo received an outpour of support from several Hollywood celebs.

Michael's wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, commented, "Love you Pappy🙏🏻😘."

"Silence of the Lambs" actor Anthony Hopkins wrote, "One of a kind, a legend, loved by all."

"He was the King," said Alec Baldwin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous American leading men of the mid-20th century remembered for his dimpled chin, chiseled features, and virile Hollywood roles, died on February 5, 2020, at the age of 103.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael wrote in a statement shared to social media at the time.

He continued: "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael concluded his post by writing: "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report