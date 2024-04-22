Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Douglas, 79, says it was 'rough' being mistaken for his kid's grandparent at college Parents' Day

Douglas turns 80 in September and says he cannot 'keep up' with his younger kids the way he used to

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Michael Douglass is back in the final season of Netflix's hit show 'The Kominsky Method' Video

Michael Douglass is back in the final season of Netflix's hit show 'The Kominsky Method'

We caught up with the cast to talk about filming the final season during the pandemic shutdown and what makes the show so great; Fox's Ashley Dvorkin has the story

Approaching his 80th birthday this fall, actor Michael Douglas is feeling the limitations and experiencing the stereotypes of his age.

Douglas, who only recently became an "empty nester," says being an older father to son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21, whom he shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones, has had its challenges.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Academy Award winner detailed a particularly awkward scenario when he visited one of his younger children at college for Parents' Day.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS, CATHERINE ZETA-JONES 'SEDUCE' ADULT CHILDREN WITH EXTRAVAGANT VACATIONS

Michael Douglas in a grey suit looks up slightly inset a photo of Michael with his younger two children Dylan and Carys

Michael Douglas says being mistaken as one of his children's grandparents was "rough." (Getty Images)

"'This is not grandfather’s day, this is parents’ day.' I say ‘I am a parent!’," he remembered exclaiming. "That was a rough one."

With his two younger children both being young adults, Douglas said he has inevitably slowed down. "I’m just sliding by just now. I’ve reached the point in terms of skiing and a couple of other activities that I’m no longer able to keep up with them on any basis," he admitted.

Michael Douglas in a tuxedo holds hands with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in a red dress and daughter Carys in a white floral dress at Cannes

Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, right, pose with their daughter, Carys, at the Cannes Film Festival.  (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Michael Douglas in a navy suit and blue button down shirt poses with son Dylan also in a suit and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in a leopard print dress on the carpet

Michael Douglas walks the carpet with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son Dylan, left, in February 2023. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"But it’s nice having somebody look after you and say, ‘You okay dad?’" he shared. 

"I have to thank my kids, Dylan and Carys. They’re just extraordinary beings. I probably certainly have to thank their mum and Catherine. They’ve just been a joy. We’ve had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together. Dylan is completely out of school now, and Carys has got one more year of college," he told The Telegraph. "But they brought both Catherine and I just a tremendous amount of joy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michael Douglas in a navy suit and blue shirt looks out at the crowd at Cannes

Michael Douglas will turn 80 in September. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

With no more youngsters under his roof, Douglas does say he and Zeta-Jones have more opportunities to do what they want to do. "We’re empty nesters, so we can get around a lot more than we used to raising two children in your 50s, 60s, and into your 70s."

There has also been time for reflection, as Douglas acknowledges he was not the best parent to his eldest son, Cameron, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Cameron Douglas in a green suit and black framed glasses smiles next to dad Michael Douglas at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Michael Douglas, right, admits he was not the best parent to his son, Cameron, now 45. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cameron suffered a lot from that time," Douglas admitted of a period when he was heavily sought after in Hollywood. "I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country and then the family, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together," he explained.

His relationship with Cameron has improved in recent years. The two recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending