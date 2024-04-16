Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones 'seduce' adult children with extravagant vacations

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones know what it takes to have their adult children want to spend time with them.

Douglas was a guest on the "Today" show on Tuesday, when he revealed that he and Zeta-Jones "seduce" their children, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, to spend time with them.

The actor and film producer says it is always a "treat" when his children are around.

"Especially when you’re not forcing them. [I] said, ‘Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us.’ I said, ‘You know, it’s good,'" Douglas said.

He added, "But we’ve got good trips. We seduce them with good places to go."

Douglas, Zeta-Jones and their children enjoy taking family vacations together and recently spent five weeks in India over the holidays.

"Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," Douglas said.

He continued, "And so, we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we’re always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we’ll go."

Douglas and Zeta-Jones first met at the 1998 Deauville Film Festival and tied the knot two years later at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Douglas is also a father to his son Cameron, 45, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

Aside from traveling the world with his family, Douglas is still hard at work in his acting career. The 79-year-old revealed on the "Today" show that he has enjoyed portraying "bad boy" roles throughout his long presence in Hollywood.

He also talked to the show's host, Savannah Guthrie, about his favorite roles he has taken on.

"Well, I hate to say Liberace, but I had a lot of fun with Liberace," Douglas said of his character in the 2013 film, "Behind the Candelabra."

"'Romancing the Stone' – that character, Jack Colton, was a lot of fun," he continued. "I would probably enjoy the ones that kind of have a little bit of the ‘Franklin’ flair to them. You know, a little tongue-and-cheek, a little humor and try to be a little witty and to be a bad boy."

Douglas was referring to his latest role in the newly released Apple TV+ miniseries, "Franklin." Michael portrays Benjamin Franklin in the show.

During Douglas' press tour for "Franklin," the actor told the hosts of "The View" that he wanted to be killed off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the third "Ant-Man" film.

Douglas even asked for his character, Hank Pym, to have an elaborate death in the "Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania" film.

"[Getting killed off] actually was my request for the third one," Douglas said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up [for a fourth]."

As of now, plans for a fourth "Ant-Man" film has not been announced by Disney.