Michael Douglas’ son Cameron Douglas freed early from supervised release

Cameron Douglas, the adult son of actor Michael Douglas, was freed one year early from his supervised release.

A Manhattan judge said Thursday, according to Page Six, that Douglas, 42, earned it because he was able to change "his life trajectory" by staying clean and sober.

Douglas was released from prison in August 2016 after nearly seven years behind bars for drug-related offenses.

The author will no longer need to reports to U.S. probation officers and does not need to complete any more hours of community service.

CAMERON DOUGLAS RECALLS PASSING AROUND DRUGS AT FAMILY PARTY

"With the support of his family and several outstanding professionals he has assumed responsibility for his conduct and his future, and in my view he is on an excellent path," Judge Richard Berman said per the outlet.

Douglas said in the virtual hearing that he's grateful to his family for their continued support.

"I feel really good about where things are going. I had a son — he’s a great little guy. He brings a level of peace to this household," he said.

"I’m just feeling very grateful for where I am in my life. The relationship with my family is in the best place it’s every been in," Douglas added.

CAMERON DOUGLAS OPENS UP ABOUT STRUGGLE WITH DRUG ADDICTION

Douglas was arrested in July 2008 at a Manhattan hotel. In 2010, he was sentenced to five years in prison for heroin possession and dealing methamphetamine and cocaine.

His sentence was lengthed after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison. After which, he was placed in solitary confinement from 2012 to 2014 at the Cumberland Federal Corrections Institute in Maryland.

In January 2020, Douglas told "Tucker Carlson Tonight he started using drugs as a teenager.

"I felt lonely, uncomfortable in my own skin and it [drugs] sort of soothed that for me and it allowed a connection to a peer group," he said. "After years and years of leaning on that and using the addiction as a crutch, it starts to consume you and then you can't tell yourself apart from it."

CAMERON DOUGLAS WELCOMES BABY BOY WITH GIRLFRIEND VIVIANE THIBES

Douglas realized he needed to turn his life around when in solitary confinement. "I believe the moment where I started to change direction was when I was given my second sentence," he recalled. "I was in solitary confinement and I felt something cracking or breaking inside of me."

"At that point, I knew I had two paths left open to me, and one path I probably would not have made it back from."

"The other one gave me some purpose ... to put myself in the best possible position once I was released from prison to make a life for myself," he added.

Asked how his life has changed since going clean, Douglas said he now has "purpose" as he pursues a career in acting, and pointed to his "great relationship with his family," which he details in his new memoir "Long Way Home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In December 2020, Douglas welcomed a son, Ryder, with his girlfriend Viviane Thibes. The couple also share their 3-year-old daughter Lua Izzy.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.