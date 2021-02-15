Michael B. Jordan rented out an aquarium for his first Valentine's Day with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan didn't pull any punches when it came to Valentine's Day.

The 34-year-old actor rented out an aquarium for himself and his girlfriend, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori.

Lori, 24, chronicled their romantic evening on Instagram, first giving fans a glimpse at their dining location, the end of a long hallway in an aquarium, surrounded by underwater wildlife.

The hallway was aptly decorated with flower petals and candles.

"My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this," she wrote over the image on her Instagram story.

Lori's followers then got a closer look at their meal, which came from the popular sushi restaurant Nobu, according to another slide of her Instagram story.

The two sat at a table decorated with more elaborate bouquets of flowers and a menu displaying the six-course meal including fish, shrimp, salad, brownies and much more.

It appears that Jordan also gifted his girlfriend with a plush turtle to commemorate the evening.

The festivities didn't stop there, however, as the two then relocated to what appeared to be a hotel room, again decorated for an evening of romance.

The room was filled with white flowers and even more candles, while in the bathroom, a bubble bath had been prepared and rose petals were laid on the bed.

The final slide of Lori's Instagram story showed yet another gift that Jordan had bestowed upon her: Stock in luxury goods company Hermès.

"The best gift ever..." Lori wrote over a picture of a certificate. "Baby bought me stocks in Hermes."

Rumors of romance have swirled for several months, beginning in Dec. 2020 when they were spotted exiting a plane together in photos obtained by The Sun.

According to People magazine, Jordan and Harvey confirmed their romance last month when they shared photos of the "Creed" star planting a kiss on Harvey's cheek.

Just last week, Harvey shared a few more photos of herself and her beau in celebration of his birthday.

"Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget," she captioned a trio of photos of the two cuddlings up. "I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."