Steve Harvey comments on stepdaughter’s romance with Michael B. Jordan: ‘I might approve of you’

Steve Harvey commented on his stepdaughter’s public romance with "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan.

The comedian and media personality, 64, spoke about Lori Harvey and her new beau during a Friday broadcast of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" on iHeartRadio.

"I like this one. I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a--. Just in case I need it,'" Harvey joked on his show. "Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your a--."

The comedian doubled down on his jest by referencing Jordan’s "Sexiest Man Alive" cover for People magazine, which debuted in November 2020.

"You ain't the sexiest man in the world to me!" Harvey said to justify his backup hatred. "Let's be clear about that."

Harvey’s stepdaughter, 24, confirmed her relationship with Jordan, 33, via social media.

The model posted two Polaroid-style snapshots of herself with Jordan earlier this month on Instagram. She didn’t caption the post, but left a red heart emoji.

Jordan, on the other hand, shared a cryptic announcement post of his own on Jan. 10 and a birthday post dedicated to Harvey on Jan. 13.

Before Harvey began dating Jordan, reports had linked her to other Hollywood bachelors, including rappers Trey Songz, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Future.

She was previously engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, 26.

Harvey’s stepfather had celebrated the engagement when it was first announced in June 2017, according to a tweet the "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" author wrote at the time.