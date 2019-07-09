Reality star Mercedes Javid reveals she can 'never carry a baby again' after difficult birth of son

Mercedes Javid confirmed the unfortunate news that she cannot carry any more children.

The 46-year-old "Shahs of Sunset" star -- who welcomed her first child, a son named Shams, with husband Tommy Feight in April -- updated fans about her health in a post on social media on Tuesday.

In a lengthy post, she explained the difficulties she went through during her pregnancy and after the birth of Shams.

"Since I can never carry a baby again, I'm extremely grateful to those who made sure I had this shoot, and keep this memory forever. My body is still healing from pregnancy, my heart is fragile and vulnerable. I wish I had the compassion I have now, as a new mom, all of my life," she captioned the nude, black-and-white maternity photo.

REALITY STAR MEGHAN KING EDMONDS REVEALS INFANT SON HAS 'IRREVERSIBLE BRAIN DAMAGE'

"But now I am learning to have a deeper appreciation about why growth in life is such an important gift. I want to be better, and stronger. Lately, most days are a challenged [sic]," Javid added.

Javid gave birth via Cesarean section and immediately had to undergo surgery according to her husband, who updated fans at the time.

"My wife had a ton of complications. She was in surgery for like five hours. They didn't tell me nothing. But they're amazing at Cedars. They saved her life. She's still in ICU, she still hasn't held her baby yet. That should probably happen later today, though," he explained.

Then, he posted a photo showing his wife's condition.

"This is how my wife spent her 1st 2 days as a mom - it was without a doubt the most terrifying experience I have ever been through, i have never felt so alone and helpless and even now I can’t think of this experience without breaking down - she is a warrior and stronger then any women I know - she is my Queen my hero and my universe- I will let NO ONE disrespect minimize and devalue all that she went through to bring our son into this world - i took vows to protect her and keep her safe and I will do that until my last dying breath," he wrote.

BEHATI PRINSLOO OPENS UP ABOUT HER EXPERIENCE WITH POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION

Shams was conceived after undergoing in vitro fertilization and just two months before he was born, Javid had to stay overnight in the hospital for cervical cerclage surgery to open her cervix before birth. After the procedure, she was required to stay on bedrest.

Javid said she hopes to be well enough to film the next season of "Shahs of Sunset."