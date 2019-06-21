Behati Prinsloo opens up about her experience with postpartum depression

Behati Prinsloo wants other mothers out there to know it's OK to ask for help.

The supermodel welcomed her daughters, Gio and Dusty, with husband Adam Levine in 2018 and 2016, respectively, and faced challenges as a new mom.

"I had moments of postpartum [depression] that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it," the 31-year-old told "Today." "I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel over emotional, you know."

The Victoria's Secret runway star added that she hopes no one judges other people seeking help for their mental and emotional health.

"I think that the message is just that it's never too little to get help or to ask for help. So, no matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there's always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone," Prinsloo said.

She previously told PorterEdit that after her second daughter, things got a little easier — "After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier."

Despite the hardships, on Mother's Day last month, Prinsloo reflected on her achievements. "My biggest accomplishment is becoming a mom to my two beautiful girls who chose me," she wrote on the special day. "I LOVE YOU."

Something else that surprised Prinsloo about having children was the "next level love" she experienced.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought," she described of her family. “I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love... And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

“You think there’s a limit to love — like, ‘This is the thing that I love the most’ — but honestly, I think what surprised me most is how intense that love is, and also how hard, at times, it is," she added.