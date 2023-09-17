Expand / Collapse search
Melissa Joan Hart shares marriage success secrets after celebrating 20-year wedding anniversary

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star married musician Mark Wilkerson in 2003

Melissa Joan Hart talks about her 20th wedding anniversary

Melissa Joan Hart told Fox News Digital about how she and husband Mark Wilkerson have honored their relationship throughout 20-year marriage.

Melissa Joan Hart explained it all – or at least a few of her secrets to keeping a successful marriage intact for two decades.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star celebrated her 20-year wedding anniversary with husband Mark Wilkerson in July.

Speaking exclusively with Fox News Digital at ‘90sCon, Hart joked that tallying up the years she has been married in Tinseltown was a lot like counting in "dog years."

Melissa Joan Hart wraps her arms around husband Mark Wilkerson

Melissa Joan Hart and husband Mark Wilkerson celebrated their 20-year anniversary in July. (Jason Kempin)

"Twenty years married in Hollywood years … that's like, you know, you count it like dog years," she said. "I guess we've had, like, 140 years of marriage in Hollywood years."

Wilkerson, the former lead singer of Course of Nature, and Hart met at the Kentucky Derby in 2002 and married in Italy the following year.

She said that while 20 years of life and love is not always an easy journey, they both made a commitment to stay with each other for the ride.

Melissa Joan Hart and Mark Wilkerson attend Wounded Warrior Project benefit

Mark Wilkerson and Melissa Joan Hart met at the Kentucky Derby in 2002 and married the following year. (Jemal Countess)

"It's all just riding through the lows to get to the highs," Hart said. "You have to go through the valleys to enjoy the peaks." 

Hart added, "It's just making that commitment and sticking to it and trusting each other and giving each other grace, really."

In 2018, the former Nickelodeon star shared a snippet of their love story for Valentine's Day on Instagram. 

"In 2002, a girl from New York told her mother she met a boy from Alabama at the Kentucky Derby that she was going to marry," Hart wrote. 

Melissa Joan Hart walks 90sCon red carpet in black floral dress

The "Clarissa Explains it All" actress was excited to see her favorite '90s stars at '90sCon. (Gerardo Mora)

"14 months later they were married in Italy, and within 5 years had 2 bouncing beautiful baby boys while living a blessed life in Los Angeles. Ready for some seasons and a change of pace, they moved their brood to the east coast where they added a third boy to their loving family in 2012 and lived happily ever after!"

The couple has three boys: Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10.

On Sunday, Hart was excited to be back walking the red carpet at ‘90sCon hosted by That’s4Entertainment once again, and to see how the pop culture event has grown through the years.

Melissa Joan Hart walks '90sCon red carpet with Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick

From left to right, Beth Broderick, Melissa Joan Hart and Caroline Rhea starred on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" from 1996 to 2003. (Gerardo Mora)

"There's so many fun people here, not only in the green room, backstage … all the different TV families that are here having so much fun together," she said.

"Seeing old friends, old cast members and then getting to go out there and meet the fans. We're fanning-out backstage; they're fanning-out out there – it's all just love all around."

