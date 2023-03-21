Melissa Joan Hart says she and husband of nearly 20 years 'consistently' go to couples therapy

Melissa Joan Hart revealed last weekend that she and her husband of nearly 20 years regularly go to couples therapy, which helps them have a "safe space" and "understand" each other.

"We’ve been in and out of couples therapy and we really enjoy that because it just helps us understand each other better even after 20 years," the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star, 46, told US Weekly on Saturday at the nostalgic 90s Con in Connecticut. "We do it once in a while."

She said she and husband Mark Wilkerson, 46, have gone more "consistently" since last fall.

"We kind of go in and out of seasons of it, but I just find it to be so helpful because it really kind of helps us have a safe space. And that helps a lot," she explained. "But we just work on [our relationship] a lot. We kind of just remember that we love each other and try to be nice to each other."

The couple were married in July 2003, the same year "Sabrina" ended its seven-season run.

They have three sons together: Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10.

"It’s a lot of work. Twenty years this summer and it doesn’t get easier."

She said the couple don’t always agree on everything, including politics: "When we know there is an election coming up and whatnot, [we know] some things are going to get a little wild, but we are just trying to make sure to find that common ground and we have the same goals [for how] we want to raise our kids and just base everything in love. It’s not easy though. I mean, I make it sound easy, but it’s not easy."

The "Clarissa Explains it All" alum said they’re also preparing for Mason to graduate from high school next year.

"Everyone prepares you for the first[s], but no one prepares you for the last[s]. So I’m sort of focusing on the lasts now," she told the outlet. "I’m going to cry thinking about it."

She said she keeps asking Mason, "'What do you need to learn from us before you leave? Do you want to learn how to jump a car? Change a tire?’ We taught him how to do his laundry. I think he needs to learn how to grill a burger. He hasn’t learned how to do that yet. He flies airplanes now and he drives. … He’s going to get his private pilot’s license really soon. It’s scary!"

At the same time she’s balancing time with her two younger boys as well.

"I have spent the last few months just at home trying to get a handle on each one and what they need and how I could be there, and making sure school is going well and their mental health is good and working on their after-school activities and they are well-rounded," she explained. "And then I snuggle with them and then we watch TV and we share things together like music and movies and time in the car. All of that. [I want] everything I can get because I know it’s ticking away."