Melinda Gates and Jennifer Gates all smiles ahead of lavish weekend wedding

Melinda Gates and Jennifer Gates were spotted spending time together ahead of the much-anticipated wedding in Westchester this weekend.

Melinda, 57, and Jennifer, 25, left The Plaza hotel in New York City on Wednesday after attending a luncheon. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles.

Jennifer wore a white lace dress paired with nude heels and a white purse. Meanwhile, Melinda opted for an all-pink look. She wore a pink dress accessorized with a matching pink shawl and heels.

Jennifer is set to marry Nayel Nassar, a professional showjumper.

Jennifer and Nassar reside on the East Coast, according to a Facebook post shared in February. Jennifer is currently an MD Candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Jennifer revealed she didn't think she was smart enough to go to medical school, but was later convinced by mentors at Stanford University.

"I am deeply interested in studying factors that impact children’s growth and development, most specifically adverse childhood experiences," Jennifer wrote on Facebook. "Long term, I also hope to contribute by giving people a clear understanding of their conditions and circumstances, so they feel supported by medicine and science."

The couple met on the prestigious show-jumping circuit and got engaged in January 2020. At the time, Jennifer shared the news on Instagram , with a photo of the two of them on a ski vacation. "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote.

"Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," the Stanford grad added.

The celebration of love comes five months after Bill, 65, and Melinda, 57, announced their decision to divorce . The couple was married for over 27 years.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.