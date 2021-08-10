Melanie Griffith celebrates 64th birthday with help from her daughters

Melanie Griffith rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her two daughters.

The "Working Girl" actress – whose birthday was on Monday – posted a sweet photo on social media of special balloons and flowers she received from her kids Dakota Johnson, 31, and Stella Banderas, 24.

"I love my daughters," Griffith captioned the photo.

Later on Monday, she was also snapped enjoying a dinner with Stella whom she shares with her third ex-husband actor Antonio Banderas.

Dakota is from Griffith's first marriage to actor Don Johnson. The "Something Wild" star also has a son, Alexander Bauer, 35, whom she shares with her second ex-husband actor Steven Bauer.

Stella and her mom were spotted leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The pair kept it casual in similar outfits: wide-legged trousers, long-sleeve shirts, and low summer heels.

Stella lives in California with her mother after her parents divorced but still keeps a close bond with her father despite him living in his native Spain most of the year.

Banderas previously told Hola magazine in 2020 how he and Griffith make co-parenting work. They divorced in 2015 after 19 years of marriage.

"Because it may be both or neither of you. There is a moment when things are over you have to accept it," the "Genius: Picasso" star, 61, explained.

"We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship," he continued. "The most beautiful thing we ever did together." Banderas added, "[We] gave our best and lived wonderful moments that I will never forget."

"Our children, all of them, are very grateful we managed to [separate] in a civil manner," he mused.

Banderas' claims appear to be true because on Griffith's 63rd birthday in 2020, she thanked all her kids and exes.

"I woke up this morning, my 63rd Birthday morning, to this beautiful Happy Birthday on my gate. But I had no idea who did it!!! Then my friends Eli and Kevin dropped off Cake and cookies for me," she captioned her Instagram post at the time. "We chatted, I told them I had no idea who did this beautiful gate display! They said maybe I should check my security camera system. Then they left! Finally.... they sent the last 2 photos in this triplet. Stealth decorators they are!!"

"I love all of my friends so much. I've gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends," Griffith continued. "I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!!"