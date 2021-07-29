Melanie Griffith, 63, soaks up some sun in black bikini while on Italian vacation

Photographers spotted Melanie Griffith enjoying a day in the sun on her yacht in Italy on Tuesday.

The iconic 80s actress dried off with a towel after taking a swim in a black two-piece bikini. Griffith, 63, took a ride on her boat after the swim and later enjoyed some al fresco-style Italian cuisine with family and friends.

The "Working Girl" actress most recently showed off her toned body in a photo shared to Instagram.

Griffith posed in lingerie for a breast cancer awareness campaign back in October.

Griffith, a two-time cancer survivor, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 62 and has had multiple surgeries to remove basal cell carcinoma dating back to 2009.

The "Body Double" actress recently gave advice to people battling cancer in an interview published by Survivor Net.

"Take it as it comes," Griffith told the outlet.

"Look at yourself in the mirror every single day and say, ‘Whatever it takes, that’s what I’m going to give,'" she added. "This, I believe, I have lived, I preach it, I’ve seen it, none of it is too much to handle if you break it down into bite-sized pieces. If you take one moment and then the next … don’t prepare for the whole journey if you can just prepare for the day."