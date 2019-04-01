Ginger Spice denies ever having sex with Mel B during early Spice Girls days

Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner isn't pleased with the world believing she had a sexual relationship with Mel B.

A rep for Horner, 46, slammed Mel B's claims that the pair hooked up during their early days in the Spice Girls.

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on [U.K.] Mother’s Day of all days," Horner's rep said in a statement to The Daily Mail. "Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria [Beckham]. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

"Moving forward," the statement continued, "Geri can’t wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories."

Last month, Mel B, 43, made headlines when she revealed to Piers Morgan that she and Horner had a one-night stand.

She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in a country house but it wasn’t a ‘thing.' It just happened, we just giggled at it and that was it," she said. "We were best friends. It just happened.”

However, reports circulating over the weekend suggested that Horner and openly bisexual Mel B fell in "lust at first sight" when they met in 1994 and were together romantically for at least a year during the Spice Girls' heyday.

"It was in the very early days of the Spice Girls and their relationship lasted far longer than one night – it was at least 12 months. They deeply bought into the whole Girl Power phenomenon — they wanted to lead it," an insider revealed. "They felt what better way was there to do that than for girls to enjoy one another?"

Sources also claimed that the Spice Girls were feuding over Mel's revelation and that Horner, who's been married to Red Bull Racing Formula One Team Principal Christian Horner since 2015, team "ghosted" her over the stories in the press.