Calling all 'Spice Girls' fans: The original Spice Bus from 'Spice World' is available to rent on Airbnb

If you want to be my lover stay on this bus, then you’ve got to get with my friends Airbnb.

Fans can now book a stay in the original Spice Bus, which was featured in the 1997 movie “Spice World.” The vehicle still sports the same look it had in the movie, with a giant Union Jack painted on the side. And the interior of the bus is full of ‘90s nostalgia items, including CDs, magazines from the time period and tons of neon lights.

In a statement from Airbnb obtained by Fox News, host Suzanne Godley says, “The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession. My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them.”

“When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus I was desperate to be a part of its renovation," Godley continued. "We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb. Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience.”

GIANT IDAHO POTATO PROP CONVERTED INTO AIRBNB RENTAL

When it comes to the actual accommodations, Airbnb says the "recently renovated living area features pink Union Jack cinema chairs below a ‘Girl Power’ neon light installation and is fully stocked with vintage 90s magazines and CDs to help recreate the 90s era."

A bedroom, "fitted with a striking animal-print carpet," sleeps three guests, maximum, the home-sharing platform stipulates.

While the bus doesn’t have running water, Wi-Fi or a kitchen facility, a temporary bathroom will be provided.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bus will be open for guests on June 14th and 15th, who will be able to start making reservations on May 22. It will be stationed in the heart of Wembley Park — a convenient spot for any Spice Girls fans attending their Wembley Stadium performance that same weekend.