Mel B clarifies her ‘tongue in cheek joke' about ‘biggest d---head’ in Hollywood James Corden: ‘Stay humble’

Mel B insists her comments about James Corden were not that scary after all.

Recently, the singer was a guest on "The Big Narstie Show" where she was asked, "Who is the biggest d---head celebrity you’ve ever met?" The former Spice Girl put her own name on the list, as well as James Corden, "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell and Jessie J.

"Well, for start, that was a tongue-in-cheek joke that I said James Corden and Geri Halliwell," Mel told Fox News Digital. "That was tongue-in-cheek by the way."

"But I mean, I do meet… so many people in the industry that are just not very nice either because their egos [are] ridiculously inflated or they’re just believing their own hype," the singer shared. "So I do think it’s important to stay humble and just be kind."

On the British talk show, the 47-year-old said that she loved Geri Halliwell, 50, but she can be "really f---ing annoying." However, her feelings about Corden, 44, seemed to stem from how he treats others.

"I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with – whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting," the mother of three explained at the time. "We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice."

Following the taping, a rep for Corden did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Mel, also known as "Scary Spice," was a guest on Corden’s "The Late Late Show" in 2016 and again in 2018.

As for Mel's response to Jessie J, she previously named the singer after being asked who is the most "overrated" pop singer, during a 2019 interview. The 34-year-old later called Mel "overrated" in an Instagram.

"'Overrated' *Mel B Voice," she wrote at the time, according to Entertainment Tonight.

At the time, a rep for Jessie J did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Currently, Mel is busy bringing in some holiday cheer. She's starring in VH1’s "A New Diva’s Christmas Carol," which is executive produced by Idris Elba. The movie, starring Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens and Mckenzie Small, among others, is a modern take on the classic tale by Charles Dickens.

"When I read the script, I thought, ‘This a really cute story,’" said Mel. "And then I found out who was involved… the list is a very strong female cast. I was like, ‘Of course, I want to be involved in this.’ I got to spend a lot of time with Mckenzie, who’s the main character. I got to witness her sing over and over again with this angelic voice. It was really nice. It’s nice to get out of the house and be immersed in this Christmas fairytale."

"It really was a dream come true," Small told Fox News Digital about working with Mel. "It was just an incredible thing to watch someone you grew up with be just as genuine and fun. And watching her growing up was so incredible for me. She’s a Black woman and she’s the one Black Spice Girl. There have been many times that I dressed up as Scary Spice for Halloween. And it’s always so great to see someone you look up to is exactly who you thought they were."

Mel said she hopes her film will uplift viewers during the holiday season.

"I always say just surround yourself with the people you trust – friends and family," she said. "There’s so much help out there if you are feeling down or if you need to get out and go to a refuge… There’s so much [help out there], now more than ever."

In November of this year, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton united to celebrate Halliwell's birthday. In a video shared by Beckham’s husband, David Beckham, the four women were seen dancing and singing along to their 1996 smash hit "Say You’ll Be There." Mel was not in attendance.

"@officialmelb you were missed," the soccer star, 47, wrote on Instagram.

This year the girl group’s second album, "Spiceworld," marked its 25th anniversary. Chisholm, known as "Sporty Spice," told Extra in October that she and Mel are "championing" the effort to get their former bandmates back on stage.

The pop artist has teased on social media that the Spice Girls could possibly reunite once more in the New Year. While she remained mum on the subject, Mel has thought about the advice she would give to her younger self navigating the music industry for the first time.

"I mean, I had a really good experience – still do," she explained. "I was quite fortunate, so I didn’t get to fall down in any of those horrible pit holes or get kind of sucked up by a manager that didn’t end up giving you money. But I think the most important thing for anybody starting in any career, in any business, is to know your finances and be on top of your finances."

"A New Diva’s Christmas Carol" airs Dec.14th at 8 p.m. on VH1. Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.