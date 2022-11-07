Spice Girls reportedly reunite at bandmate Geri Horner's 50th birthday celebration

All five members of the Spice Girls reportedly reunited over the weekend to celebrate bandmate Geri Horner's 50th birthday at a star-studded celebration.

Horner was seen dancing with her iconic girl group bandmates to their 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There" on Saturday night, according to the Daily Mail.

Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, turned 50 in August but delayed her party in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The celebration was held at her Oxfordshire, England home.

Also in attendance were reportedly fellow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

All five Girls reuniting marks a rare occasion for the girl group.

The Spice Girls last reunited for a tour in 2019, but Beckham did not join the group, choosing to focus on her fashion label.

Late last month, Beckham addressed a fan's question about whether she would be up for a Spice Girls reunion.

"You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I've got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just — I couldn't commit to that," she told Andy Cohen at the time.

"But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls . I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke, but I think I'd better leave it there."