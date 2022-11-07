Expand / Collapse search
Spice Girls reportedly reunite at bandmate Geri Horner's 50th birthday celebration

Horner originally postponed her birthday celebrations after Queen Elizabeth II's death

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
All five members of the Spice Girls reportedly reunited over the weekend to celebrate bandmate Geri Horner's 50th birthday at a star-studded celebration.

Horner was seen dancing with her iconic girl group bandmates to their 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There" on Saturday night, according to the Daily Mail.

Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, turned 50 in August but delayed her party in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The celebration was held at her Oxfordshire, England home.

Also in attendance were reportedly fellow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

All five Girls reuniting marks a rare occasion for the girl group.

All five Spice Girls were reportedly in attendance for Geri Horner's birthday.

All five Spice Girls were reportedly in attendance for Geri Horner's birthday. (Getty Images)

The Spice Girls last reunited for a tour in 2019, but Beckham did not join the group, choosing to focus on her fashion label.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chishoml, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chishoml, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

Late last month, Beckham addressed a fan's question about whether she would be up for a Spice Girls reunion.

"You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I've got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just — I couldn't commit to that," she told Andy Cohen at the time.

The Spice Girls met the Queen in 1997 after they performed two songs on the Royal Variety Show. They sang "Too Much" and "Who Do You Think You Are."

The Spice Girls met the Queen in 1997 after they performed two songs on the Royal Variety Show. They sang "Too Much" and "Who Do You Think You Are." (Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images)

"But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke, but I think I'd better leave it there."

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

