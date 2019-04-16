Mel B shows off rock hard abs in leopard-print bikini and heels

Mel B is sizzling and it's not just because of the hot Los Angeles weather.

The 43-year-old, whose real name is Melanie Brown, showed off her incredible bikini body in a snap on social media -- heels included!

The Spice Girls singer left little to the imagination in a leopard print bikini, gold sunglasses, body chain, and strappy high heels. The mother-of-three captioned the pic, "Today’s look Leopard print everything #nofliter #getready #whynot."

The "America's Got Talent" judge stays in shape by pre-planning her meals and hitting the gym. She told Body + Soul Australia back in 2017, "You’ve also got to be doing it for you, otherwise you’ll never feel motivated to get out of bed!”

The working mom revealed she likes to switch up her gym routines so her body never gets used to one type of exercise. “Do what you enjoy. There’s no point forcing yourself to do some workout you hate. If you’re going to commit to looking after your body, love what you’re doing so it becomes easy for you," she advised.

Another workout keeping her body in tight shape is concert rehearsals.

The entertainer is scheduled to go back on a reunion tour with the other Spice Girls (minus Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice) in June. Mel B is staying in LA but is FaceTiming into rehearsals with Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton.

"Mel B in LA as she still has commitments and her children," Bunton told Britain's "This Morning" on Tuesday. "She's rehearsing there, which is really funny. She learns the same steps as us. We're FaceTiming. We're doing the same rehearsals but she's there."