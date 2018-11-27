Mel B says Eddie Murphy will always be the ‘great love’ of her life

Mel B is spilling details about her past relationships — and revealing some surprising secrets in the process.

In an interview with “Good Morning Britain” the Spice Girls star said Eddie Murphy is the “great love” of her life and that she is talking about it for the first time in her new book “Brutally Honest.”

“He always will be [my great love],” Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. “I mean, I’ve never really spoken about it before, so this book, I wanted to address it because a lot of people have a misconstrued thing of how everything actually did happen.”

She added, “At the end of the day we have a beautiful daughter together, Angel, who is 11 years old, and she’s actually staying with him [Murphy] right now whilst I’m here working.”

MEL B DETAILS ATTEMPTED SUICIDE WITH 200 PAINKILLERS IN NEW BOOK EXCERPT

Mel B and Murphy began dating in 2006, before the “Wannabe” singer called it quits nine months later. Mel B said they were attracted to each other from the moment they met.

“Well, I went for a dinner party at his house. It was very intense, that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much,” Mel said. “But he’s such a lovely person, he’s all about family and he’s very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew.”

The 43-year-old added that their relationship was “like a love story that didn’t have a perfect ending.”

When asked if she would consider reigniting their relationship, the Spice Girl member said Murphy is in a “lovely, committed relationship” with pregnant fiancée Paige Butcher.

“His lady’s got her second baby that she’s expecting in like a few weeks,” she said about Butcher. “So, I’m not going to say anything else about that.”

After ending her relationship with Murphy, Mel B married movie producer Stephen Belafonte and they stayed for nearly 10 years before filing for divorce. She also details their “unfortunate 10-year marriage” in her new book.

“I had an unfortunate 10-year marriage, where I was in a very coercive, very abusive relationship, and it’s something that we don’t usually talk about – it’s seen as being taboo,” the singer said. “So, I wanted to address all these different situations that I’ve been in, due to living such a life for 10 years. And, I wanted to own it and take back my power.”