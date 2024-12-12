Meghan Trainor said ‘nobody warned me’ before she went too far with Botox

Meghan Trainor claims "nobody warned me" before she went a little too far with Botox, which left her unable to smile.

The 30-year-old pop singer made a cheerful comeback during a recent interview, noting that she was now able to smile "a little bit."

"The movement is coming back," she shared on Today. "I got what’s called a ‘lip flip.’ It was my first ever."

"And everyone’s like, 'You’re going to love it, your little lips,’ and I didn’t love it because I couldn’t smile."

Trainor explained she received the injection in the middle of her lips, pointing to the location on her face.

"It was the most painful thing, and I was like, 'This is going to look great,’" she added, mimicking a half smile.

"Nobody warned me." — Meghan Trainor

The "Criminals" singer shared that her dad walked in when she received the treatment, and she reacted by saying, "Oh, no."

"I got some [Botox] in my jaw because they say it can help you with clenching. I think the mixture of the two [caused] me not to smile. … Nobody warned me."

Trainor’s comments come after she made her Botox confession on a podcast and admitted she has future plastic surgery plans.

During her "Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast last month, she revealed she "got too much Botox, and I need help."

"Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip. And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true," she said, explaining she had Botox before "a handful of times" on her forehead.

"I cannot smile anymore," she complained. "Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try."

The "lip flip" procedure Trainor referred to is a nonsurgical method to make lips appear fuller by injecting Botox into the corners of the mouth and the edges of the lips, making the muscles around the upper lip relax and appear to "flip" upward and look larger than normal, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

When sharing what lesson she learned from her experience, Trainor said, "It taught me my smile does light up a room, and when it’s not there, it’s a dim light. I feel like I'm not happy because I can’t smile."

Despite the Botox situation, Trainor said she still has plans to get her breasts done.

After two pregnancies, she said, she has "saggy sacks as boobs." The "All About That Bass" singer said she wants to get "just a little lift" and "maybe a little implant just so they're like, ‘We are boobs,’ ‘cause right now, they are not."

Trainor shares two sons, Riley and Barry, with husband Daryl Sabara.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.