How Meghan Trainor lost 60 pounds after welcoming baby son Riley

Singer Meghan Trainor opened up about her weight loss journey, sharing that she shed 60 pounds.

The musician detailed her weight upon giving birth to her baby son, Riley, and how she was the heaviest she had ever been.

"I was my heaviest; I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out," she told ET Canada. "I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son."

Trainor then decided to embark on becoming the healthiest version of herself for her newborn.

"I worked every day and challenged myself," the singer revealed. "I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!’ I was very dedicated, and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound… I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever."

When asked about her confidence level, Trainor quipped, "Nowadays I’m a good eight/nine. We’re up there!"

Recently, Trainor also opened up about another personal matter; the birth of her 20-month-old son, Riley.

The singer welcomed Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year. During an interview with People last week, Trainor discussed the week following her son’s birth. He would not stay awake long enough to feed, and she was frustrated doctors were unable to give her answers as to why or when Riley's condition would improve.

"It was just really frustrating not having an answer," the singer admitted. "Not having answers for why my kid didn't wake up for a week was very frustrating."

The trauma she experienced, she stated, led her to be afraid of getting pregnant again and having to go through another scary post-birth situation.

Despite this, Trainor also said she and Sabara are trying for another baby.