Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney reception dress won't be part of royal wedding exhibit, report says

Don’t expect to see Meghan Markle’s Stella McCartney wedding reception dress up close anytime soon.

The frock isn’t going to be showcased in an upcoming exhibit which will feature items from the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry, Hello! reports.

Markle’s white halter dress won’t be included since the reception was a private event, the Royal Collection Trust told the outlet.

Markle and Harry tied the knot in front of 600 guests on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

At their wedding, the crowd included stars such as George and Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as several of Markle’s former “Suits” co-stars.

The newlyweds later headed off in style to their 200-person evening reception at Frogmore House, riding to the party in a classic car.

Windsor Castle will host the exhibit “A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex” from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6.

It will later move to Scotland's Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, where it will run from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

Markle’s silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II, will be on display.

The Royal Collection Trust offers details about the bridal gown online, explaining it's “made from an exclusive double-bonded silk cady.”

“True to the heritage of the House of Givenchy, the graceful lines of the dress were achieved using six meticulously placed seams,” the trust says. “These extend towards the back of the dress, where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.”

There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the service, which was watched by millions around the world.

“As the uniform specially commissioned for the occasion is required for use by His Royal Highness, an identical uniform made for The Duke by Dege & Skinner a few years earlier will be displayed,” the trust says.

