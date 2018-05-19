Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marry at St. George's Chapel in front of A-list guests, royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor castle in front of A-list guests and the royal family.

As Meghan walked down the aisle, her groom appeared to be tearing up. She joined him at the front of the chapel and their wedding ceremony began. At the altar, Harry told Meghan, "You look amazing."

When read their wedding vows, Harry very seriously bellowed "I will," to laughs from the crowd. Meghan replied more calmly.

The American-actress-turned-royal wore a potrait neckline, long sleeve gown with a lengthy train by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. She paired it with a veil adorned with lace and a tiara.

Earlier, Prince Harry arrived with his brother and best man Prince William. The men beamed as they made the long walk into the chapel in their military uniforms. The groom waved to the crowd as walked inside.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, turned up at her grandson's wedding in a pale yellow dress and hat with a purple feather as the crowd stood in her honor.

Meanwhile, Prince William's wife Kate arrived in a cream coat and hat and escorted the flower girls inside, just before Markle walked down the aisle.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, watched the wedding in tears.

Guests inside the chapel including the likes of David Beckham and Elton John were seen smiling during the service.

Oprah Winfrey turned up at the church about two hours before the wedding in a pink feathered hat and a matching long sleeve, knee-length dress. She walked in behind Idris Elba and his fiancée. George Clooney and wife Amal arrived a short while later, with Amal in a yellow hat and matching dress. James Corden also showed up at the royal affair.

Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother, arrived at about the same time as Oprah. James Blunt walked in a few moments later. And Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy sat in the chapel in a black hat, looking serious as she waited for the ceremony to start.

Earlier in the morning, many of the first guests to arrive were part of the approximately 1,200 members of the public that Markle and Prince Harry invited to witness their wedding, some of whom were invited due to their involvement in specific charities that are meaningful to the couple.

The chapel opened about two and a half hours before the wedding, and a few people began going inside the doors.

But many royal enthusiasts got there much sooner. Some have been camped out at Windsor since Wednesday night. On Friday evening, Harry greeted the crowds outside Windsor Castle along with his brother Prince William.

After their wedding today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kensington Palace revealed early on the morning of the pair’s wedding day.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales,” the palace said in a statement. “His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”