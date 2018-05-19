Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out for evening reception with bride in slinky gown

Meghan Markle wore a slinky bridal gown by Stella McCartney with a choker neckline that showed off her curves alongside her new husband, Prince Harry, who wore a black tuxedo, as they drove to their private reception.

The pair headed off in style to their 200-person evening reception at Frogmore House, riding to the party in a classic car.

“The couple traveled from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power,” Kensington Palace revealed as the first photos of the couple heading to their reception emerged.

“The Bride's evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe. The bride is wearing shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue. Ms. Markle's hair has been styled for the evening reception by George Northwood.”

The pair are now formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Earlier on Saturday, they got married in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Meghan is the first duchess of Sussex, though there has been a previous duke of Sussex.

At their wedding, the crowd included stars such as George and Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham, as well as Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars.

Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was in attendance and got teary-eyed at the ceremony. Her father skipped the wedding after undergoing heart surgery following a series of scandals. Prince Charles, Harry's dad, walked Meghan part of the way down the aisle.

Like her sister-in-law, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, Meghan dressed more casually for her evening reception in a less traditional gown. Meghan's second dress shows off her shoulders and her fit figure.

The American-actress-turned-royal wore a portrait neckline, long sleeve mermaid gown with a lengthy train by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. She paired it with a veil adorned with lace and a tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II and once owned by Queen Mary. Prince Harry was in his military attire for the wedding.

