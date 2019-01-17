Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sneak in PDA during Cirque du Soleil date night

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sneaking in PDA whenever they can.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Wednesday to attend a performance of Cirque du Soleil’s "Totem" at Royal Albert Hall, where the two shared a sweet moment.

In a video shared by a fan account, Harry, 34, can be seen holding his hand out for Markle, 37, who happily accepts her husband's adorable gesture.

The couple aren't strangers to breaking royal rules. In fact, the pregnant Duchess broke royal protocol while attending the event, which benefitted Harry's Sentebale charity.

Despite unwritten royal protocol calling for hosiery and closed-toe shoes, the former "Suits" actress went barelegged under a glittering navy blue Roland Mouret gown and opted for open-toe shoes that showcased her dark crimson pedicure.

