Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer speaks out against bullying 'untruths'

Meghan Markle's former "Suits" co-star and friend of over a decade is speaking out against bullying claims against the duchess.

Spencer, 39, penned a lengthy description of the Duchess of Sussex on Friday, two days after Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement it was launching a probe into accusations that Prince Harry's wife bullied a staff member.

Spencer, who played Dana Scott in the TV drama Markle formerly starred in, called the Duchess of Sussex an "on-call friend" who is "at the ready" to show up for her friends.

She included an example of a time the pals met for dinner in 2015, where Markle was to set meet Spencer's group of friends. The duchess, Spencer said, "warmly" greeted the group and wasted no time "getting to know my friends."

"She’s modeled nothing but generous professionalism on sets and an even more generous friendship in private. And on that night, she took my friends as her own. I've learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body," Spencer wrote.

PRINCE WILLIAM ‘WAS VERY UNHAPPY’ MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'USED PRINCESS DIANA'S IMAGERY,' SOURCE ALLEGES

The "Rectify" actress went on to share her memories of Markle supporting her through good times and bad, and specifically recalled a time she "physically held me in my darkest hours after my dad died."

"After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She’s taken my son in as her own. I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming," Spencer continued.

She referred to Markle as a "safe harbor" and "someone I can fall apart in front of."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW CREATING 'SUCH A MESS' AS ROYAL FEUD ESCALATES: CRITICS

Spencer went on to claim that she's "extremely private" with her friendship with Markle. However, she said she felt "drawn" to speak up in support of her due to "all the untruths swirling around -- to present something real."

"She works tirelessly -- and often quietly -- for the causes she believes in," Spencer concluded. "She writes her own speeches. She and Harry are an incredible team. They are dedicating their lives to lifting up and amplifying those who do not have a voice themselves."

Spencer follows several close friends and colleagues of Markle's who have shared similar anecdotes from their friendships and working relationships with the duchess. Her Instagram post comes just one day prior to CBS' broadcast of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Markle and Prince Harry, who are expected to discuss their departure as working members of the British royal family, details of their marriage and the ongoing rift brewing between the pair and the royal household.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW CREATING 'SUCH A MESS' AS ROYAL FEUD ESCALATES: CRITICS

Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to the bullying report. "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Also on Wednesday, Markle's team denied the bullying claims.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

The bullying accusations first came to light on Tuesday, when the Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers. The outlet reported that Jason Knauf, Markle and Harry's former communications secretary, submitted a complaint in October 2018 alleging the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reported that Knauf submitted the complaint in an effort to protect palace staffers who alleged they were being bullied by Markle. Some claimed they were even reduced to tears.