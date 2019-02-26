Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle stuns in blue Carolina Herrera dress on recent trip to Morocco

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave the residence of Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the third day of their tour of Morocco, in Rabat, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently concluded their working “babymoon” to Morocco, and the actress-turned-royal had some stunning outfits to show for it.

During the couple’s visit with Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco, and his sisters Princess Lalla Hasna and Princess Lalla Meryem, Markle wore a blue-patterned Carolina Herrera dress, according to People. Prince Harry complimented his wife's flowy dress with blue-suede shoes.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL BABY: DUE DATE, GENDER AND EVERYTHING ELSE TO KNOW

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are greeted by Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco second left and Princess Lalla Hasna of Morocco, at the residence of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the third day of their tour of Morocco, in Rabat, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

The outfit was the couple’s third on Monday.

Earlier, the royals visited the Royal Equestrian Club in Rabat, where they donned casual clothing while petting horses at the facility. Later, the couple changed again — Markle into a black Loyd Ford dress and a white blazer while Prince Harry wore a khaki suit and white button-up — before visiting “Rabat’s beautiful Andalusian Gardens to meet some of Morocco’s young social entrepreneurs,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter.

PRINCE WILLIAM ‘WILL BE ANGERED’ BY MEGHAN MARKLE’S LAVISH BABY SHOWER, SAYS PRINCESS DIANA’S BUTLER

The couple arrived in Morocco on Saturday and are slated to return to London Tuesday after extending their stay for one night, People reported.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk together during a visit to the Moroccan Royal Equestrian Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco, Monday Feb. 25, 2019. The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in Spring 2019, are visiting the prestigious equestrian club to see the use of horses in therapy for children with disabilities. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Markle is entering the final stretch of her pregnancy. While the palace hasn't released any official details about Markle's delivery plans yet, it's likely she'll give birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.