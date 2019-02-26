Meghan Markle stuns in blue Carolina Herrera dress on recent trip to Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently concluded their working “babymoon” to Morocco, and the actress-turned-royal had some stunning outfits to show for it.

During the couple’s visit with Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco, and his sisters Princess Lalla Hasna and Princess Lalla Meryem, Markle wore a blue-patterned Carolina Herrera dress, according to People. Prince Harry complimented his wife's flowy dress with blue-suede shoes.

The outfit was the couple’s third on Monday.

Earlier, the royals visited the Royal Equestrian Club in Rabat, where they donned casual clothing while petting horses at the facility. Later, the couple changed again — Markle into a black Loyd Ford dress and a white blazer while Prince Harry wore a khaki suit and white button-up — before visiting “Rabat’s beautiful Andalusian Gardens to meet some of Morocco’s young social entrepreneurs,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter.

The couple arrived in Morocco on Saturday and are slated to return to London Tuesday after extending their stay for one night, People reported.

Markle is entering the final stretch of her pregnancy. While the palace hasn't released any official details about Markle's delivery plans yet, it's likely she'll give birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England.

