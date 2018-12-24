Meghan Markle urged to 'end the rift' with her father in Christmas card from half-sister

Meghan Markle's half-sister reportedly sent the Duchess of Sussex a Christmas card urging her to "end the rift" with their father.

Samantha Markle asked her half-sister to make contact with their father, Thomas Markle, in order to bring about joy in him during the last few years of his life, The Mirror reported. Thomas Markle has been suffering from heart trouble and reportedly fears he might not make it to next Christmas.

"This is not meant to be formal. The holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. As you know, dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him," the card reads, according to The Mirror.

"Life is short and you know dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this."

Samantha, 54, also told The Mirror her father could die before next Christmas and fears her half-sister could live to regret not repairing her relationship with her father before he dies.

"I think Meg would harbor a lot of regret if this were his last Christmas alive and she didn't reach out and make things right," she told the UK tabloid. "There is not another day or week guaranteed, so Meg needs to act quickly. The clock is ticking."

The drama between Meghan and her father came to light in the days leading up to her marriage to Prince Harry. Thomas Markle vowed to be at the wedding despite controversy over staged photographs and his health issues. He ended up not attending the wedding and was forced to deny rumors he had asked for money from Meghan days before her wedding.

Thomas had also been in the British tabloids, saying his daughter wasn’t happy after joining the royal family. He also told The Mail on Sunday earlier this month he had made "dozens" of attempts to contact Meghan via texts and letters and received no response.

Meghan Markle hasn’t commented on the rift with her father.