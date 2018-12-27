Meghan Markle's sister rescinds her Christmas greeting to pregnant Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha, sent the Duchess of Sussex well wishes and a request to reconcile with their father, Thomas, for Christmas — and now she's taking it all back.

Samantha reportedly wrote in a card to Meghan last week, "Life is short and you know dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this."

Now, while Samantha still wants Meghan and Thomas, 74, to come together, she has no more kind words for Prince Harry's pregnant wife.

"I've never seen anyone so rude and hurtful and heartless and absent a soul in my life. #MeghanMarkle #SamanthaMarkle shame on you for what you have done to our father," Samantha tweeted. "No PR machine can fix this. I retract the merry Christmas, you don't deserve it. How dare you walk into a church."

She added, "Forgiven,reunite ,and have the #Christmas spirit #Markle #KensingtonPalace and a peaceful heart? Apparently you're not capable and I don't know enough profane words to articulate how I feel. Wow."

When a follower asked Samantha, who spent Thanksgiving with Thomas, if she spent Christmas with him as well, Samantha replied, "I'm in a wheelchair and he's far away ... we talked on the phone all day. I do practice what I preach. Mind your own business."

Samantha added in a followup tweet, "I did spend Christmas day with my dad it was on the phone much of the day we had a nice day Mexico is not wheelchair accessible and I'm too far away we do what we can my point was she did not even call him."

Meghan, 37, and Thomas have been estranged since he missed the royal wedding, reportedly to get heart surgery.

He's made several appeals and a slew of press appearances since in an effort to contact the former "Suits" actress, but says she and Prince Harry, as well as the rest of the British royal family, have put up a "wall of silence."